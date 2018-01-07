KTR tweets to help ailing baby boy

By | Published: 7:45 pm

Hyderabad: IT Minister, KT Rama Rao through his Twitter account on Sunday promised help to a couple whose months-old baby boy B Samba Shivudu is admitted to Niloufer Hospital and is suffering from a congenital heart condition.

Through the social media platform, baby’s father Krishna, who works in a private company and hails from Warangal, requested Rao to save the life of the infant, who has to undergo the heart surgery at private paediatric super speciality hospitals.

“My son urgently needs a heart surgery. We have already spent Rs. 70,000 towards medical bills and boarding expenses and don’t have any cash left. Please help and save my child,” the father in his message to Rao said. Within a few minutes, the IT Minister on Twitter replied back promising help to save the infant. Persons interested to help can contact: Krishna: 99660-92669