KTR urges Centre to fast-track National Design Centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday requested the Central government to expedite necessary approvals for setting up the country’s first National Design Centre (NDC) in Hyderabad. He submitted a representation to this effect to Union Minister for Railways, Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal during a meeting in New Delhi.

During the recently held World Design Assembly/Hyderabad Design Week in Hyderabad, the city was proposed as a preferred location for setting up the NDC and the land allocated for setting up National Institute of Design earlier, was suggested for the same. A detailed project report was already submitted to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) in May this year. Several industry stalwarts and organisations have come forward to collaborate with the Telangana government to establish NDC which will be one of its kind in the country and offers services on par with global design centres.

In another representation, Rama Rao sought the Central government to release a grant-in-aid of Rs 3,418 crore for Phase-I of Hyderabad Pharma City which was recently accorded in-principle approval as National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ). The Central funds will be utilised for development of external infrastructure including roads, bulk water supply, an airstrip and other facilities along with 50 per cent funding for international infrastructure development. About 8,400 acres of total 19,333 acres, are being developed in the Phase-I of Hyderabad Pharma City which has an overall investment potential of Rs 64,000 crore and generate about 5.6 lakh jobs.

The Union Railway Minister was also requested to sanction a railway siding facility at Pandillaplli Railway Station in Khammam district to support development of local granite industry. About 500 granite slabs manufacturing units and another 200 granite tiles manufacturing units in the district, have been transporting more than 2,000 metric tonnes of their product through trucks. Another representation was submitted seeking a regular passenger train between Vijayawada and Hyderabad via Nalgonda district covering the Mellacheruvu, Mattampally, Janpahad, Dameracherla, Miryalaguda and Nalgonda stations.

