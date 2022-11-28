KTR urges defence companies to invest in Telangana

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:41 PM, Mon - 28 November 22

Hyderabad: Promising all assistance and support from the State government, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday urged defence companies to consider Telangana for their investments as the State has a thriving defence ecosystem.

Addressing representatives of defence companies through a video conference at an event organised by industry bodies CII and Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM), he said more than 1000 MSMEs were operating locally in the defence and aerospace sector. Research and development too was thriving with public sector organisations like DRDO, BEL and HAL here and Hyderabad has come to be known as the Missile Hub of India, he said.

Leading original equipment manufacturers from America, UK, France, Israel and many other countries have made significant investments in the last eight years due to Telangana‘s single window industrial policy TS-iPASS, presence of world-class infrastructure, availability of skilled human resources and uninterrupted industrial power supply, Rama Rao said.

The State has Telangana Academy of Skill and Knowledge that offers training programmes as per industry needs. The State has also entered into MoUs with the likes of Cranfield University. State-supported T-Hub, We-Hub and T-Works have strengthened the innovation ecosystem. Telangana State has aerospace-defence related industrial parks at Adibhatla, Nadargul, Shamshabad in addition to Hardware Park, E-City and Industrial Park established by TSIIC in Ibrahimpatnam, he said.