KTR urges GHMC to prepare ward and circle wise sanitation plans

By | Published: 12:35 am

Hyderabad: Laying emphasis on sanitation in the city, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao directed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to prepare ward and circle wise sanitation improvement plans. He further instructed officials to identify lands on the city fringes for setting up construction and demolition debris recycling plants.

During a meeting with GHMC officials and Collectors of Medchal, Ranga Reddy and Sanga Reddy districts here on Saturday, the Minister said despite over 18,000 sanitary workers cleaning up the city, there is still scope for improving sanitation. He asked the officials to initiate measures for replacing the existing vehicles used for garbage transfer with advanced vehicles as per solid waste management recommendations.

Stressing the need to upgrade the 17 garbage transfer stations in the city, he said the houses covered by each Swachh Auto Tipper (SAT) should be mapped. In addition to the current fleet of SAT, electric vehicles should be introduced, he told the officials.

Focusing on the need to frame a health calendar for Greater Hyderabad, the Minister instructed officials to ensure that sanitary workers are covered with life insurance, regular health check-ups, besides supplying gloves and other required items.

Recycling Plant:

The Minister announced that the construction and demolition debris recycling plant at Jeedimetla will be launched on October 27 or 28 as part of Deepavali festivities. Instructions were issued to the officials to expedite the process of laying approach roads for the recycling plant at Fathullaguda. He said the Rs 160 crore project of capping at Jawaharnagar dumpyard was nearing completion. The District Collectors were directed to identity land for setting up dumpyards and C&D recycling plants on all sides of the city and handover the land to GHMC at the earliest, said a press release.

