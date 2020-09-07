KTR urges public to make good use of LRS

Layouts, plots with registered sale deed/title deed existing as on August 26 this year will be considered for regularisation

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister, KT Rama Rao formally launched the online and Mee Seva services of Land Regularisation Scheme (LRS).

Releasing the special poster designed to create awareness among people, the Minister appealed to the general public to make good use of the LRS to regularise, unauthorised and illegal plots.

To ensure planned and sustainable development, the State government has decided to deny registration of plots purchased in such unauthorised layouts hereafter to ensure planned sustainable development. However, only layouts and plots with registered sale deed or title deed existing as on August 26 this year will be considered for regularisation on payment of prescribed charges.

For regularisation of their plots, the applicants should submit an online application at Mee-Seva centre in prescribed format along with relevant documents before October 15. They should also pay registration fee of Rs 1,000 in case of individuals and Rs 10,000 in case of layout developers.

If approved, the applicants have to pay all the prescribed charges before January 31, 2021. Open spaces earmarked in any approved layouts as well as disputed lands including government, endowments and Wakf lands, will not be considered for regularisation, the Minister noted.

