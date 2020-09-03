KTR vows to address taxi drivers’ issues

TRS Malkajgiri Parliamentary Constituency in-charge Marri Rajashekhar Reddy called on the Minister and appealed to look into the issues of taxi drivers

By | Published: 12:11 am

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao assured on addressing the issues of taxi drivers, who were facing problems since lockdown.

TRS Malkajgiri Parliamentary Constituency in-charge Marri Rajashekhar Reddy called on the Minister and appealed to look into the issues of taxi drivers as urged by TRS Karmika Sangham Taxi Drivers Association.

Reddy also requested the Minister to address the issues of Resource Persons working in the Urban Poverty Alleviation department.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .