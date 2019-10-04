KTR vows to resolve TRT issue soon

By | Published: 10:03 pm

Hyderabad: IT Minister KT Rama Rao said the issue regarding recruitment of teachers through the Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT) would be resolved soon.

“Spoke to TSPSC Chairman regarding the TRT issue. He assured me that he and his team will resolve the matter very soon,” the Minister tweeted on Friday.

The candidates shortlisted for the teacher post through TRT were demanding for the final results. On Friday, a large number of teacher aspirants protested at Pragathi Bhavan here, demanding their issues be resolved. As the protest led to traffic jam, several protestors were detained by police and shifted to various police stations in the city.

“The TRT notification was issued two years ago. There were nearly 2,000 aspirants who were waiting for the final selection list and posting orders. The High Court directed TSPSC to release the final selection list after taking relinquishment from the candidates on or before September 30. But so far there is no response from TSPSC,” Suresh, one of the shortlisted candidate, said.

He said several candidates started an indefinite hunger strike at police stations and would call it off only once the issue is resolved.

Meanwhile, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy promised to release the selection list of TRT candidates soon. She asked TSPSC officials to submit the list to the Education Department at the earliest in the wake of the court resolving their long pending issues. Earlier, Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy wrote an open letter to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao requesting his intervention to resolve the issue. He said the candidates were undergoing an agonising wait even after clearing the test.

