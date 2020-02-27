KTR wants Centre to release funds

By | Published: 11:18 pm

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday said it was imperative for the Centre to extend financial assistance to States like Telangana which were on a high-growth trajectory. The Minister said this at a meeting with Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) Krishnamurthy Subramanian at Pragathi Bhavan. He explained the steps being taken by the State government to attract industries and investments. Krishnamurthy shared the steps initiated by the Centre to strengthen the economy and explained its priorities.

