KTR wears handloom outfit to swearing-in fete

By | Published: 9:53 pm

Hyderabad: TRS working president and Sircilla MLA KT Rama Rao’s love for handlooms and his efforts for their promotion is known to all. On Sunday, he set an example for others by wearing handloom clothes for the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan.

During his previous stint as Minister for Handlooms and Textiles, Rama Rao took the initiative to promote handlooms and gave a call to observe ‘Handloom Monday’ by wearing handloom clothes every Monday. Ever since, he has been wearing handlooms every Monday and encouraging others to follow suit. He was also seen wearing them on all special occasions which he continued even after demitting office.

On Sunday, the MAUD, IT and Industries Minister wore handlooms again indicating his commitment for handlooms promotion. It may be recalled that he took several initiatives to help handloom weavers especially those in Sircilla constituency represented by him. He is expected to take more such initiatives in his second term as the Minister.