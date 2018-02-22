KTR wishes Kamal on his political debut

By | Published: 1:11 am 1:45 am

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao extended best wishes to actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan who made his political foray in Madurai on Wednesday. The Minister was among select political leaders from across the country who were invited by Kamal Haasan to attend the inaugural event of his new political party.

Rama Rao thanked Kamal Haasan for his invitation and expressed his inability to attend the function in Madurai due to prior commitments. “Thanks @ikamalhaasan Ji for inviting me to be a part of your political foray in Madurai today. Can’t be there physically but wish you good luck in your new innings (sic),” he said on microblogging site Twitter. He hoped that the real life ‘Nayakan’ also does well, in an obvious reference to the actor’s blockbuster movie ‘Nayakan’ by ace director Mani Ratnam.

In response, Kamal Haasan understandingly stated that there might be more occasions for Rama Rao to grace other functions in Tamil Nadu in the future. Through his Twitter handle, he said: “Thank you KTR ji. Your presence will be missed. There might be more occasions for you to grace our functions in the future. Please find time for us amidst your busy schedule (sic).”

The Minister was unable to visit due to his busy schedule with several national and international events including the concluding ceremony of the ongoing World Congress on Information Technology happening in Hyderabad. BioAsia 2018, the annual flagship event of the Telangana government, is also scheduled to start from Thursday in the city.

Thanks @ikamalhaasan Ji for inviting me to be a part of your political foray in Madurai today. Can’t be there physically but wish you good luck in your new innings 👍 Hope the real life ‘Nayakan’ also does well — KTR (@KTRTRS) February 21, 2018