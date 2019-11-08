KTR’s offer surprises tribal woman entrepreneur

By | Published: 1:06 am 1:08 am

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao sprang a surprise on a young tribal woman entrepreneur when he not only offered to attend the inauguration of her proposed industrial unit in the State but also said he would ensure the presence of celebrities.

The concurrence to attend the inauguration came when entrepreneur Kulsum Gautami narrated how she nurtured the dream of setting up an industry and getting it inaugurated by KT Rama Rao so that she could post those pictures on her Facebook page.

Gautami was speaking at the inaugural of the ISB-Government of Telangana Entrepreneurship Programme for Tribal Entrepreneurs here on Thursday. She is one of the tribal entrepreneurs selected to attend the programme at the Indian School of Business (ISB). The programme, a brainchild of the Telangana Chief Minister, is being taken up by the Tribal Cooperative Finance Corporation (TRICOR) in collaboration with the ISB. An initiative under the ‘CM ST Entrepreneurship & Innovation Scheme’, the programme provided training to entrepreneurs from tribal sub-communities and sub-tribes like Thoti, Pardhan, Chenchu, Andh, Yerukala, Gond/Nayakpod and Lambadas.

Speaking at the inaugural, Rama Rao said attending the programme aimed at encouraging entrepreneurship among tribals gave him more satisfaction than attending major industry summits. He said small and medium enterprises were providing employment opportunities for more than 70 per cent of people and reiterated his government’s resolve to take up measures to protect and nurture the SME sector.

He said the government had begun Industrial health clinics to help sick units and monitor and guide industries from inception. He appealed to rural youth, Dalits, women and tribals to make use of the reservations being provided in industrial parks. He said those who have the grit to run industries without an eye on the subsidies would always flourish. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao should be the role model for everyone in respect of determination as he had singlehandedly pursued the goal of achieving Telangana State and succeeded, he said.

Tribal Welfare Minister Satayavathi Rathod said Telangana was the only State in the country that has initiated programmes for all sections of the people. She said the Chief Minister had initiated many programmes to help the tribal people. Senior officials, including Tribal Welfare Principal Secretary Benhur Mahesh Dutt Ekka, Commissioner of Tribal Welfare Dr Christina Z Chongthu participated.

This is the second batch of the programme. The emphasis is more on hands-on learning and less on theory. Interface with banks, market and industry experts also forms part of the programme for the holistic development of the participants.

