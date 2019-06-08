KTR’s strategy helps TRS sweep local body polls

By | Published: 12:38 am

Hyderabad: Setting an example for others, the ruling TRS ensured that the backward classes, especially women, were given more than 50 per cent seats in Zilla Parishad polls held on Saturday. TRS working president KT Rama Rao led the party to victory with a systematic approach and planning that ensured victory for party nominees.

With a huge win for the TRS and increasing public support, Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao appreciated the efforts of KT Rama Rao in the selection of candidates and leading the party to victory.

In all, there are about 128 posts in all 32 Zilla Parishads, including chairpersons, vice-chairpersons and co-option members. Of these, about 64 posts are co-opt members. Among the remaining 64 posts, about 40 posts are now represented by members from the communities of SC, ST, BC, minorities. Among chairperson posts, 17 were allocated to SC, ST, BC and minorities and the rest were from other castes. Further, about 23 of 32 vice-chairperson seats were given to SC, ST, BC and minorities. Women won from at least 19 of total 32 Zilla Parishads as chairpersons on Saturday.

The candidates were chosen after obtaining the opinion of all Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other elected representatives as well as people in general. Preference was given to underprivileged sections and leaders who participated in the separate Telangana movement.