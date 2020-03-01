KTR’s timely gesture saves toddler’s life

By | Published: 12:49 am

Hyderabad: A new lease of life was given to a one-year-old baby Yashaswini and her parents following a quick help from IT Minister KT Rama Rao who has now become the becon of hope for many people in the State. The young girl who suffered severe injuries after falling from a building, is now recuperating.

Yashaswini is daughter of B Ashok, a resident of Jalubai Thanda (hamlet) near Miryalaguda in Nalgonda district. Recently, she suffered severe injuries after falling from a building and was rushed to Hyderabad for treatment. She was admitted to a private children’s hospital in Hyderabad, where doctors informed her parents that she needs an urgent surgery and asked them to make required monetary arrangements.

You made my day brother. Delighted be of some assistance to the little girl 😊 https://t.co/4TqOnuwNdW — KTR (@KTRTRS) February 29, 2020

Learning that the family was unable to afford medical treatment for their young daughter, one Bhanu Pratap approached Minister KT Rama Rao on Twitter and took up the family’s plight.

Responding to the tweet, the Minister asked the officials concerned to sanction Rs 3.5 lakh needed for her treatment from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Following the sanction of the amount, surgery was performed on the girl who is now recovering quickly. Bhanu Pratap took to Twitter again and thanked Rama Rao for his help. “On behalf of her (Yashaswini) family I convey my deep gratitude for reacting to our tweet campaign and assisting the little one for treatment. I feel pleased to say that Yashaswini is out of danger and recovering well. Their family conveys deep regards to you. Thank you so much sir,” he tweeted. Responding to it, the Minister tweeted- “You made my day brother. Delighted to be of some assistance to the little girl. (sic)”.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .