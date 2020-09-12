KU faculty awarded PhD

He did his research work under the supervision of Dr B Rama of the Computer Science Department, KU. Ramesh joined the varsity as Assistant Professor in 2010

By | Published: 8:05 pm

Warangal Urban: D Ramesh, Assistant Professor in Department of Computer Science, Kakatiya University (KU), Warangal, was awarded PhD by the varsity. He submitted his thesis titled ‘Selection of Security Techniques and Service Model to deploy data in Cloud Computing’.

He did his research work under the supervision of Dr B Rama of the Computer Science Department, KU. Ramesh joined the varsity as Assistant Professor in 2010. He also worked as head of the Department and chairman of Board of Studies (BoS). He published seven articles in research journals, and also secured a patent. Teaching, non-teaching staff and research scholars congratulated Ramesh on obtaining the PhD degree.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .