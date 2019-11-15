KU staff protest ‘illegal’ deputation of AP Prof

By | Published: 12:44 am 12:47 am

Warangal Urban: The alleged ‘illegal’ deputation of a professor from Dravidian University, Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh, to Kakatiya University (KU) has sparked a row, with the members of the KU Contract and Part-time Teachers Association staging a dharna in front of the administrative building here on Thursday.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, Dr D Mahesh, a leader of the association, said Prof N Kanakaratnam of the Department of History, Archaeology & Culture, Dravidian University, was trying to move to Kakatiya University, Warangal, on the pretext of deputation of employees between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana under spouse grounds.

“Inter-State deputations on spouse grounds are applicable only to the government and other public sector organisations which were bifurcated between the two States. But KU is completely in Telangana and Dravidian University is in AP. There is no such rule to depute employee from one university to another,” he said and alleged that some senior officials working at the KU were trying to help him as they had vested interests. “If Prof Kanakaratnam is deputed to the History and Tourism Department, KU, at least three contractual teaching staff would lose their jobs,” said another leader Dr Sridhar Kumar.

“We fought for the separate State to protect the interests of Telangana people, but this deputation is again an injustice to the people of the State. Considering all these, the university should not allow this illegal deputation,” he added.

KU Registrar Prof K Purushotham, when contacted, however, said they were acting as per the provision in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014. “The Executive Council (EC) of the university would take a final call on the deputation,” he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .