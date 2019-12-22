Kuchipudi’s brand ambassador in New York

By | D Virabhadra Rao | Published: 12:28 am 8:04 pm

Hyderabad’s Yamini Kalluri is not only a child prodigy but much, much more. At 21, Cincinnati-born Yamini has garnered so many feathers in her cap that it’s difficult to believe that one could achieve so much in such a short time-frame. She is currently a professional Kuchipudi dancer based in New York City where she teaches, dances and performs full-time at the Martha Graham School.

Starting early, Yamini has been learning Kuchipudi since the age of seven under the legendary Sobha Naidu at Srinivasa Kuchipudi Art Academy. Recognising her talent, Sobha Naidu encouraged her to take up dance seriously and also appointed her as an instructor to teach those keen on learning the art. From then on, there was no looking back for her. She not only teaches, but also performs, choreographs and arranges music for dance repertoires in the US, having begun her training in ballet, and the Graham technique from Ballet Academy East and the Martha Graham School to shore up her technique.

Her objective, she says, is to explore the Western perception of dance in an abstract manner so that she can develop her own style, vis-a-vis Kuchipudi. A keen traveller, Yamini tries to visit a new country every year with the aim of spreading awareness on Kuchipudi across the globe.

Open to experimentation too, she tries new dance styles such as tap, hip-hop, contemporary, modern and Filipino to keep abreast of the trends worldwide. She says that in the Indian style, the technique is thrust on the student first, without conditioning the body of the artiste to the demands of the art and so on, adding it is not so in the West and other places.

On the rich traditions of Kuchipudi, she says the dance form came down from the Bhagavatas or bards who were well-versed in the epics and Puranas and later came to be patronised by the likes of Abul Hasan Tanashah of the Qutb Shahi lineage. Even today, a Kuchipudi artiste does a sort of ‘salaam’ at the beginning of the concert acknowledging the contribution of the Qutb Shahi kings to the dance form, she says.

In the US, Yamini was a touring/teaching artiste with the Lotus Music and Dance Company, worked with George Faison, Tony Award winner, on a production on the celebrated Balasaraswathi. She also worked on the collaboration ‘East meets West’ where she fused classical Indian dance with Western classical music with the violinist Dwayne Beach and pianist Stanislav Friedman. She hosted a show called ‘Abhyasa’ in Telugu in India teaching Kuchipudi, which is quite a trending dance education show for the dance form in India.

In India, she has performed at the Khajuraho and Cuttack Dance Festivals, participated in Chennai in the Margazhi music season and performed at the Chidambaram temple, apart from the innumerable performances and workshops in the US.

Some of her well-known performances include ones at the Footprint Dance Festival, University of Roehampton in London, at the Birmingham Balaji Temple, Birmingham, ISKCON temple, Raleigh, North Carolina in the US, Balaji Temple in San Antonio, Texas, and Ostrov theatre in St Petersburg, Russia.

She has been celebrated as a teen Kuchipudi sensation by no less than the New York Times and BBC. In 2016, Yamini was the first and youngest Kuchipudi artiste to be interviewed by the BBC Radio Asian network. A bundle of talent, Yamini is sure to go a long way and popularise Kuchipudi.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter