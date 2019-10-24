KUDA Master Plan will be ready in a fortnight: Errabelli

By | Published: 12:22 am

Warangal Urban: Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Wednesday said the preparation of the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) Master Plan-2041 was almost complete and that the finishing touches would be completed in 15 days. After making the desired changes, the draft plan will be placed before the government for its approval, he stated.

Addressing the people’s representatives, officials of the KUDA, district Collectors of Warangal Urban and Rural at a review meeting on the Master Plan 2041, the Minister said that nearly 3,800 citizens had contributed with their objections/suggestions on the draft Master Plan and added that citizens could still lodge their objections with the KUDA over the Master Plan.

Stating that there are hundreds of tanks under the KUDA limits as per the Master Plan, he said that the government would take all possible measures to protect and renovate the tanks and their ‘shikam’ lands. Steps will be taken to protect the temple lands which were encroached by some people, he said adding that Minister for MAUD KT Rama Rao and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao were showing special interest in the development of the Warnagal city which is the second biggest city in the State after Hyderabad.

According to the officials, the Plan was prepared in harmony with Smart City, HRIDAY and AMRUT Schemes and considered Mega Textile Park. Plan was prepared with Extensive Public Consultation using modern Technology. Mass Transport System – Metro on lines of Hyderabad – 20+ km was incorporated in the plan. The plan was prepared anticipating three million population by 2041. KUDA chairman Marri Yadava Reddy, MLAs Vinay Bhaskar, Nannapuneni Narender, GWMC Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao, Collectors PJ Patil and M Haritha attended the meeting.

