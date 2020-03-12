Kumail Nanjiani wanted to look like Hrithik Roshan

By | Published: 4:39 pm

Pakistan-origin actor-comedian Kumail Nanjiani says he wanted to look like Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan in Marvel’s upcoming epic saga The Eternals. In the epic, Nanjiani will play Kingo, a cosmic being living on Earth. His secret identity would be of a big Bollywood star. Nanjiani stunned the world when he unveiled his new look in 2019 for The Eternals. Now, he has revealed that Hrithik was a big inspiration in his fitness journey.

The actor said that he wanted Kingo to be Bollywood Bruce Willis and Marvel’s John McClane. “I went to my trainer and said, ‘I want to look like this guy’,” said Nanjiani. “This guy” was Hrithik.

The physical transformation wasn’t easy. Nanjiani struggled with body dysmorphia after a new diet and exercise regime gave him an entirely new physique.

“I don’t want to discount people who genuinely have debilitating body issues. I don’t have that. But I did start getting some body dysmorphia. I’d look in the mirror and I’d see my abs – and when I looked again, they would fade. I would just see the flaws,” he said.

However, once he went public with his new body, Nanjiani found it helpful to see the reaction from his fans on social media.The Eternals also features Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Richard Madden, Brian Tyree Henry, Gemma Chan, and Barry Keoghan. The movie is scheduled to release in November.