Kumar, Merag hit tons for Warangal

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:17 pm

Hyderabad: B Kumar (121) and Meraj (107) hit centuries as Warangal scored 459 against Elegant side on Day One of the HCA A2 Division two-day league match on Thursday.

Meanwhile, V Harshith scored a century (123) to help Kosaraju reach 365 against Venus Cybertech side. In another match, Akshay Jhakar (5/44) from Hyderabad Blues bagged five wickets to restrict Deccan Wanderers to 184 runs.

Brief scores: Group I (Pool B): Deccan Wanderers 184 in 56.4 overs (Shaik Majeed 47, Aditya Chib 3/54, Akshay Jhakar 5/44) vs Hyderabad Blues 39/2 in 9 overs; Nizamabad 341 in 85.2 overs (Md Minha Uddin 64, B Suraj Naik 106, Ravi Kumar Vignesh 3/120, D Sai Siddharth 4/59) vs Ours 13/1 in 8 overs; Mega City 269 in 76.5 overs (SV Santosh 78, Sanjay Nihal 52, Azizuddin 4/46) vs CCOB 17/2 in 7 overs; Kosaraju 365 in 75 overs (V Harshith 123, NCVG Sai Teja 85, Md Azhar 65, M Ritwik 4/85) vs Venus Cybertech 18/1 in 11 overs

Group II (Pool A): Brothers XI 291 in 86.4 overs (Harshwardhan Singh 111, Shiva Shankar Raga 3/53) vs PKMCC 17/1 in 6 overs

Group II (Pool B): Mahmood 185 in 69.1 overs (P Karthik 88, V Saiteja 3/36, Shanawaz Khan 4/56) vs Karimnagar District 83/7 in 23 overs (Mubassir Ahmed 3/2); Oxford Blues 386 in 87.4 overs (Raghavendra Satwik 88, P Sunil Sirvi 56, T Mohit 3/140, M Harsh 3/112) vs Aggarwal Sr 86/3 in 15 overs (Sachit Naidu 3/26); Manchester 158 in 55.5 overs (Vishal Singh 3/44, Anmol Singh Sethi 4/47) vs Green Turf 103/5 in 34 overs; Warangal 459 in 89.2 overs (B Kumar 121, Meraj 107, P Raghava 5/103) vs Elegant

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter