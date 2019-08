Kumar Swamy, Aarthika emerge best lifters

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:20 pm

Hyderabad: G Kumar Swamy and P Aarthika were adjudged best lifters in youth men and women’s categories respectively in the 6th Hyderabad District Weightlifting championship, held at the LB Stadium Hall on Sunday. In the junior category, M Kishan and Roshini Suresh took the honours.

Top finishers:

Best Lifters: Youth Boy: G Kumar Swamy; Girl: P Aarthika;

Junior Boy: M Kishan; Girls: Roshini Suresh;

49kg: 1. P Ajay; 55kg: G Kumar Swamy; M Suoith Kumar (Junior); 61kg: Shyam Sunder (Junior); 67: Shakti Sing (Youth); Ishan (Junior); 73kg: Rakesh (Youth); Navanth (Junior); 89kg: A Mahesh (Junior), N Rahul (Junior); 96kg: Chaithanya (Junior); M Kishan (61); 81kg: G Rohith;

Girls: 45kg: P Aarthika (Youth); 49kg: Roshini Suresh (Junior); 55kg: S Pravalika (Youth); V Nikithababy (Youth); J Sitha (Youth); 59kg: K Seshasai (Youth); A Archana (Junior); 64kg: TP Sruthi (64) (Youth); M Sreeja (Junior); 71kg: Laxmi Prasana (Youth); MR Sandyarani (Junior) 74kg: M Pranavi (Youth); 81kg: Sri Ganani Prasava (Junior); 81+kg: B Hribhmitha (Youth); A Gayathri (Junior).

