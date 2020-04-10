‘Kumbhotsavam’ celebrated in Srisailam

By | Published: 11:07 pm

Srisailam: ‘Kumbhotsavam,’ the annual village festival to please Goddess Brahmaramba was celebrated in a simple way in Srisailam on Friday, with no outside devotees allowed, but only purohits chanting mantras and urging the goddess to save humanity from the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

In the morning, the Purohits offered prayers to Ankalamma, the local deity, before conducting rituals like Navavarana, Trisathi, Khadgamala, Ashtottara Kumkumarchana and reciting Parayanas in praise of Goddess Brahmaramba.

After performing ‘Alaya Shanti’ pujas, 108 pumpkins, 108 coconuts and thousands of lemon were offered near the temple’s Simhamandapam to the goddess as ‘Saathwika Bali.’

Every year, Kumbhotsavam is celebrated at Srisailam on Tuesday or Friday which comes right after the Chaitramasa Pournami as an age-old tradition. During these festivities, rice and pulses are cooked near Simhamandapam and offered to Bharmaramba (similar to Bonam in Telangana) and a lamp is also lit on it. Special prayers, abhishekam and mangala harathi is given to Lord Shiva. To prevent the rays of fury emanating from Goddess Brahmaramba on Lord Mallikarjuna on this day, curd mixed with onions, cumin and dry ginger powder (sonth) are placed on the Shiva Linga with ‘Baksham.’

One of the fascinating custom of these festivities was a man dressed as a woman, who offered Kumbha Harathi to Goddess Brahmaramba on Friday evening during ‘Pradoshakalam’ in presence of limited purohits, after which doors to the temples were closed.

