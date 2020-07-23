Kumble says he had fantastic time with Indian team as coach

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 2:16 pm

Hyderabad: Anil Kumble, who was known for his lion-hearted performances as a player during his playing days, said he enjoyed his stint as coach of the Indian team but felt that it could have been better.

The former leg-spinner stepped down after the 2017 Champions Trophy following a rift with Team India captain Virat Kohli that gathered a lot of attention.

Speaking to Zimbabwe cricketer Pommie Mbangwa in an online session, Kumble said: “We did really well in that one year period. I was really happy that there were some contributions made and there are no regrets. I was happy moving on from there as well.

“I know the end could have been better but then that’s fine. As a coach, you realise, when it’s time to move on, it’s the coach who needs to move on. I was really happy I played a significant role in that one year,” he added.

“I was very happy that I took up that role. It was great, the one year I spent with the Indian team was really fantastic,” Kumble added.

