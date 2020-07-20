Kunal Kemmu misses his gym days

By | Published: 10:30 pm

Mumbai: With gyms shut owing to the lockdown, actor Kunal Kemmu misses staying in shape.

Taking to Instagram, Kunal posted a throwback image in which he is seen flaunting his body.

“Throwback for a Monday motivation? Or to kick myself into shape again? A little bit of both… missing the gym and the feeling of a pump after a good workout. But soon hopefully! We need to stay positive and test negative (bad joke),” he captioned the image.



Earlier in the day, Vicky Kaushal spoke about how badly he misses gym machines. He, too, posted a picture highlighting his abs.

Kunal will be soon seen in the digitally-released film, “Lootcase”.