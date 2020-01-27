Kunal loved Malang’s script

By | Published: 9:28 pm

Actor Kunal Khemu, who will next be seen in Malang, feels the upcoming romantic-action thriller is a very cool film.”I am very excited about ‘Malang’ because Mohit (Suri) was my first director. He directed me in ‘Kalyug’ in 2005 and I am collaborating with him (for the first time) after that.It’s a very cool film. I loved the script and I loved the way it has shaped up.

I am very happy with the kind of response the trailer has received. It is just two weeks away from release, so it’s very exciting for the entire team of ‘Malang’,” said Kunal Khemu.Sharing his feeling on winning an award in the Negative Role category for his performance in Kalank, Kunal said: “It’s very new feeling. It’s like I am debuting again.

I remember the last time I won the Lions Gold award, it was for when I played a good guy. Now I played a bad guy so, I was nominated in this category. So, I am pretty excited about it. I feel any kind of acting is acting, it’s just a new genre for me.”

Kunal said, “I hope so, because the kind of love I got after ‘Kalank’ was amazing. People have seen me in comedy roles but to accept me in a negative role, it feels special.” Malang is directed by Mohit Suri. The film stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Khemu in lead roles.