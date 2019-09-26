Kuntala waterfalls cry for facelift

By | Published: 12:04 am 10:36 pm

Adilabad: The erstwhile Adilabad district’s tourism sector, one of the major sources of revenue to the government and livelihood to locals, is unable to reach its full potential despite being endowed with waterfalls, ancient temples and historical forts. Though several proposals were prepared in the past for developing various potential spots that would be of tourist interest, more often than not, these have been put on the back burner.

One of the reasons for the delay in taking up tourism development projects has been the slow pace of release of funds. For instance, grants of Rs 7 crore for a proposed suspension bridge at the famous Kuntala waterfalls are yet to be released.

Similarly, proposals for creating basic amenities at the historic Gandhari Fort, the scenic Pochera waterfalls and other tourist spots have not been materialised. The country’s third and maiden Tribal Circuit of Telangana, passing through scenic natural wonders, historical structures, villages known locally for ancient tribal crafts, as well as caves in the erstwhile Adilabad district, is also yet to take off. The ambitious project was mulled in 2017 at an estimated cost of Rs 104 crore.

Adilabad Tourist Officer V Ravi Kumar told Telangana Today that many proposals including the Suspension Bridge at Kuntala Waterfalls and creating facilities at other attractions were pending with senior officials and awaiting approval and release of funds. He, however, informed that process of land acquisition was being taken up for constructing two hotels, one at Adilabad district centre and the other at Boath Cross Roads. The works will commence soon, he added.

Touted to be Kashimar of Telangana, Adilabad is a home to a wide-range of idyllic tourist sports including spectacular waterfalls, pristine valleys, wildlife sanctuaries, temples and forts. It has picturesque waterfalls known as Kuntala, Pochera, Mitte and Gundala, and Babbey Jhari, and boasts of Kawal Tiger Reserve, Kaddem Narayan Reddy Project, a crocodile sanctuary and Gandhari Fort near Mancherial and Shyamgarh Fort in Nirmal.

The district houses popular yet unique pilgrim centres such as Sri Gnana Saraswathi Devastanam of Basar, only abode of goddess of learning in south India, Sri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Jainath, regarded as Konark of Telangana, and Sri Satyanaryana Swamy Devastanam considered as Annavaram of the State and Papahareshwara Swamy temple in Kadili of Dilawarpur mandal are also in the district.

Above all, Adilabad is termed as a temple for indigenous peoples and it has been cradle of their distinct culture and traditions. Raj Gonds, Kolams, Thotis, Pardhans, Naikpods and Andhs, etc tribes inhabit highlands of the district. They follow unique religious affairs. They ceremoniously worship serpentine god Sri Nagoba at the historical shrine in Keslapur which sees the largest congregation of aboriginal tribal during the annual Jatara.

