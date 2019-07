Kush Savla scalps seven

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 1:03 am

Hyderabad: Kush Salva (7/42) returned with seven wickets as Visaka side defeated Nalgonda by nine wickets in the HCA A2 Division Two-day League match on Monday.

Meanwhile, Narayana scored a century (112) to help Apex score 318 against Jai Bhagawathi on Day One. Yuvraja bagged five wickets for the Bhagawathi side.

B Manoj Kumar bagged six wickets for the MCC to restrict Raju CC to 146 runs. In another match, Rakesh (5/42) and Ashwad Rajiv (5/53) wreaked havoc on Mahabubnagar batsmen to dismiss them for 192 runs. Jagdeesh Reddy (111) scored a century as Classic team was dismissed for 248 against Osmania team.

Brief scores: Group I (Pool A): Apex 318 in 74 overs (Narayana 112, Vara Prasad 72, Rahul Reddy 51, Yuvraja 5/90) vs Jai Bhagawathi 45/1 in 13 overs; Vijay Hanuman 306/9 in 77 Overs (Bharath Teja 64, Vikas 85, Azmath Khan 6/63) vs Gouds XI; Rohit Xi 207 in 77 Overs (Shahnawaz Khan 47, L Naveen Kumar 3/20) vs Postal 141/1 in 15 Overs; Sayi Satya 254 in 79.3 overs (Ishan Sharma 59, Abhishke Reddy 92, R Satish 3/49, Afraz Ahmed 3/50) vs Medak District; Nalgonda 114 in 29.3 overs (Kush Savla 7/42) lost to Visaka 115/1 in 32 overs (A Vigneshwar 63no,V Sahasra 43no).

Group II (Pool A): Classic 248 in 67.4 Overs (Jagadeesh Reddy 111, Sumeet Joshi 4/63, Sanjay 3/57) vs Osmania 96/3 in 20 overs (Vishal Singh 65); Future Star 224 in 84.4 overs (Vaishnav Reddy 62,Vamshi 4/18, ShivShankar 3/46) vs PKMCC 15/0 in 6 overs; Khammam 233 in 58.4 overs (TVS Narayana Teja 87,MSS Vasisht 5/50) vs Deccan blues 78/6 in 32 overs; Raju CC 146 in 51.3 overs (B Manoj Kumar 6/29) vs MCC 76/2 in 21 overs(J Deepak 38); Mahabubnagar Dist 192 in 62 overs (Rakesh 5/42, Ashwad Rajiv 5/53) vs Telangana 60/4 in 42 overs; Hyderabad Titans 292 in 90 Overs (Yash Satwalekar 87,Aakash Venkat 68, Narender Goud 47, Yash Bung 6/121, Fardeen Usmani 3/79) vs National CC; Brothers XI 271 in 74.4 overs (Gaganjoth Singh 5/72, Murugan Abhishek 4/61) vs Sportive CC 29/1 in 12 overs.

