Kushal, Nigamaa emerge Ranga Reddy chess champs

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:45 pm

Hyderabad: Kovidh Kushal Reddy and Nigamaa Sree D clinched the under-11 boys and girls titles in the Ranga Reddy district chess championship held at Telangana State Chess Association office on Sunday. Kovidh lifted the title by winning all the five matches he played while Nigamaa secured three points from a total of five rounds. All the top four winners can represent their district in the State under-11 chess championship to be held in Warangal.

Top four: Boys: 1. Kovidh Kushal Reddy (5), 2. Sri Charan Sandipaagu (4), 3. Dhruva Thota (4), 4. K Sri Krishna Praneeth (4).

Girls: 1. Nigamaa Sree D (3), 2. NS Likhitha (2), 3. Nitya Sri Kota (2), 4. Jahnavi U (2).

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter