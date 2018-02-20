Kuwait Amnesty: Number of takers below expectations

By | Gulf Correspondent | Published: 1:14 am 1:20 am

Riyadh: So far the number of Indians availing general amnesty granted by Kuwait government, and the number of people from Telangana approaching embassy to return home has been less than expected, according to sources.

There are some NRI workers from Telangana and also from Andhra Pradesh stranded in Kuwait due to various legal cases against them and they are unable to avail amnesty as it won’t apply to them.

Indian Embassy in Kuwait on Monday urged all residency violators to avail of this opportunity as the deadline is approaching fast and it also reminded all Indian expatriates without valid visa to make use of the amnesty declared by the Kuwait Government. The Amnesty period will end on February 22, 2018 and officials confirmed that there would be no extension of the Amnesty.

The Indian Embassy in Kuwait is now working in three shifts including Friday and Saturday to process the large number of people coming to utilitise the amnesty scheme. Various community organisations are also providing support to the crowd by opening help desk with volunteers at embassy premises.

All six governorates have been receiving applications from illegal foreign workers to leave the country.

The Kuwait government earlier granted an amnesty to illegal expatriates to leave the country without paying fines or to legalize their status by paying fines by February 22, 2018. Those who leave the country during this amnesty period are allowed to enter Kuwait again if they meet the regular conditions of entry and if they were not banned for another reason.

According to sources less than 10,000 people only approached Indian Embassy till date even though the number of Indians without valid documents in this country is much more.

A delegation led by Nangi Devender Reddy from TPCCI is currently stationed in Kuwait to assess situation to needy Telangana NRIs.

Telangana government is the first one in country to provide free tickets to needy people in Kuwait during amnesty, however, there were no further details available.