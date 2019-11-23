Kuwait based company gives presentation to GHMC

By | Published: 8:41 pm

Hyderabad: Kuwait based KGL multinational company gave a power presentation on multilevel parking lots and its associated facilities to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and city police here recently.

KGL is engaged in transportation, logistics and chain management. During the presentation, representatives of the company, explained about the current practices being adopted in Kuwait and other places about towing and impounding of vehicles involved in different violations. This is done based on the instructions of police officials.

At the time of impounding vehicles, all the details of vehicles, including photographs, nature of violation etc., are recorded and tagged to the vehicle. This will help in tracking the history of the vehicle in one click.

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (L&O), Jitender, Additional CP Traffic Hyderabad, Anil Kumar and other senior officials had attended the meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter