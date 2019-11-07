KV Bolarum boys clinch football trophy

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 5:57 pm

Hyderabad: Riding on goals from Karan and Sameer, KV Bolarum boys downed KV Trimulgherry 2-0 to win the Late Brigadier MK Rao memorial football championship held at Bhavan’s School on Thursday. A total of 16 teams participated in the tournament.

KV Bolarum’s results: First round: Bt Pallavi Model High School 1-0; Quarterfinals: bt APS Bolarum 2-0; Semifinals: Bt Bhavan’s 4-1 (Penalty shootout); Final: Bt KV Trimulgherry 2-0.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.