Kyathanpalli of Mancherial set for makeover

By | Published: 12:05 am 11:02 pm

Mancherial: The newly formed Kyathanpalli municipality is poised to undergo a remarkable transformation soon, with authorities and local public representatives devising plans to create a slew of amenities, besides beautifying the coal belt town. It was one of the four new civic bodies which were created in the district by State government in March last.

Kyathanpalli municipal commissioner G Venkata Narayana told ‘Telangana Today’ that an action plan was prepared for forming several facilities including side drains, illumination of streets by led lamps, purchasing of three vehicles for lifting debris, erecting a dump yard and two open gyms. Besides, beautification of the town would be taken up. All works would cost Rs 15 crore, granted by Telangana Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TUFIDC), he added.

“Important junctions of the town will get facelift. Internal roads will be laid in various parts and existing battered ones are going to be repaired. The open air gyms will be set up at Tagore Stadium and Rajiv Chowk. The vehicles are going to be procured through tendering process. Kyathanpalli will be transformed in many facets in the short future,” the commissioner exuded confidence.

According to the head of the administration of the civic body, authorities were leaving no stone to improve sanitation, to plant saplings under Telanganaku Harita Haram, to achieve 100 percent of receipts of property tax, to better services to citizens. Importantly, steps are being taken to ensure transparency, and accountability and to abolish the menace of corruption among certain officials, he stressed, adding

The authorities carried out di-siltation of strong water drains, addressed long-pending menace of pigs by issuing notices to the members of animal rearing community. They are providing drinking water through Mission Bhagiratha scheme. They are involving self-help groups and staffers of the municipality in order to plant 50,000 saplings in the ongoing fifth edition of mass green drive.

Meanwhile, Chennur MLA Balka Suman is striving hard to bring funds for developing the town. He was instrumental in government releasing Rs 15 crore to the civic body and in sanctioning 286 2BHK houses to the poor families dwelling in Kyathanapalli municipal limits. Due to his sustained efforts, construction of a flyover bridge, put in cold storage, across Mancherial-Ballarshah railway line will become a reality soon.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter