Kylie and Kris Jenner send hand sanitisers to LA medical workers

Los Angeles: Reality TV personality Kylie Jenner and her mother Kris Jenner have begun sending out hand sanitisers to healthcare workers here. The sanitisers are made under make-up mogul Kylie’s brand.

The duo have joined hands with the officials at beauty giant Coty, the major stakeholder in Kylie’s cosmetics companies, to start manufacturing the antimicrobial gels which are in desperately short supply in California, the family’s home state, reports aceshowbiz.com.

On April 10, Kylie’s staffers delivered one of the first batches of the product to workers at a hospital in the San Fernando Valley, California, with staff posing for a photograph with the new range from the reality star.

Each bottle is labeled with the message: “Dedicated to first responders working to support our communities.”

The delivery follows donations of $1 million made by both Kylie and her reality TV star sister Kim Kardashian to medical organisations last month, to aid in the purchase of personal protective equipment for healthcare workers battling Covid-19.