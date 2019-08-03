Kylie Jenner finds a loyal friend in Sofia Richie!

By | Published: 6:22 pm

American reality star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner, who recently parted ways from her long-time best friend and supermodel Jordyn Woods, has found a new friend in model Sofia Richie.A source reports that the two have grown closer since the 21-year-old makeup mogul cut ties with Jordyn after she hooked up with Tristan Thompson, the father of Khloe Kardashian’s 15-month-old daughter True, in February.

“Sofia has been nothing but supportive about the Jordyn drama. She seems like a very loyal friend to Kylie and Kylie appreciates that,” said the source.”Sofia is sophisticated, fun and very sweet. Kylie loves having her around. And Sofia definitely isn’t a user. She has her own life and doesn’t need anything from friends,” added the source.

Although Sofia went through a rough patch with the family after she started dating Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick, in 2017, the family has since warmed up their relationship with her.Lately, Sofia and Kylie have been spending quite a lot of time together, including a trip to Turks and Caicos to celebrate Kylie’s skincare summer launch.Meanwhile, the possibility of reconciliation between Kylie and Jordyn is not on the cards for now.