Kylie Jenner shares adorable snap with Stormi

By | Published: 9:19 pm

After officially ending her friendship with her former best friend Jordyn Woods, beauty mogul Kylie Jenner is having a great time hanging out with her daughter.On Thursday, the reality star shared a sweet photo of her daughter on social media, where the 17-month-old can be seen with a few friends of her. In the picture, unlike her friends, the toddler is seen posing with her arms crossed, standing against the wall while looking serious and uninterested in the fish tank beside her.

Jenner who was surprised yet amused with her daughter’s reaction wrote a caption saying, “This girl… looks at your daughter Travis Scott. She’s too cool for me now. Is this the Aquarius in her or the little rager? Or both mmm I need answers lol.” Travis Scott who was tagged in the caption by Jenner also found her little tot’s snapshot hysterical as he commented tears of joy emoji.

Stormi’s trip to the aquarium comes, post her parents took her on an enjoyable park adventure, reported People. Along with spending quality time with Stormi, Kylie Jenner is equally devoting time for her booming makeup brand Kylie Cosmetics.

As per a source, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians fame star is “very happy with her life” with Scott and Stormi. “Kylie loves being a mom and can’t wait to give Stormi a sibling. Everyone thinks Kylie will be pregnant with her second baby soon. They are trying,” the insider told People.The source added, “She and Travis are discussing marriage.”