Kylie, Travis Scott keep differences aside for daughter

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott who called it quits earlier this month, are keeping their differences aside while raising their daughter Stormi Webster. “Kylie is doing fine since her breakup with Travis. She’s happy and things in her life are great,” a source told Us Weekly, noting that the former couple are still “extremely close” following their split.

“They love each other and they share a daughter that will bind them together for life. They’ve been great partners in that respect. They are both putting aside any romantic differences to be the best parents in the world for their daughter.” Us confirmed on October 1 that the 22-year-old beauty star and her 28-year-old rapper boyfriend have decided to take a break from their romantic relationship after more than two years together.

“They’re very passionate people,” the source told Us, citing the “the craziness of his travel and her businesses” as one of the reasons behind their breakup. “They realised that their passion for each other had waned in a romantic sense and it was time for a break.” The Kylie Cosmetics CEO updated her social media followers on her relationship with the Grammy nominee on October 3 through Twitter.”Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi !!” Jenner tweeted. “Our friendship and our daughter is a priority.”