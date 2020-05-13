La Liga launches ‘LaLiga StayAtHome‘ programmes

By | Sports Bueau | Published: 3:05 pm

Hyderabad: LaLiga launched exclusive programmes ‘La Liga StayAtHome‘ , ‘La Liga Nations’ and ‘La Liga Clubs’ for football fans in the Indian subcontinent on LaLiga’s Facebook page. Through these programmes LaLiga aims to highlight the best of the league beyond football to help strengthen the fan base and connect with newer audiences despite the ongoing postponement of the competition.

‘La Liga StayAtHome‘ will feature once every week for 26 minutes only on LaLiga’s official Facebook page @LaLiga. The First episode will have famous sports personalities such as Quique Setien (Barça coach), Carlos Bacca (Villarreal striker), Sergi Gomez (Sevilla defender), Alex Moreno (Real Betis left-back), Eduardo Zubiri (Osasuna nutritionist), engage and inspire fans about how they are living through the lockdown and what precautions are they taking and ensuring to maintain their fitness routines and diet.

‘La Liga Nations’ will be aired over the course of 10 weeks with one episode each week of 26 minutes. This initiative will showcase the importance and impact of present and past football players of different nationalities have had on La Liga and Spanish football as a whole. The first episode will have Di Stefano, Maradona, Messi from Argentina, the country that has contributed most players to LaLiga, followed by players from UK, Brazil and other countries in the following episodes.

`La Liga Clubs’ segment will showcase the history of 20 Spanish clubs within their cities, and the connection between the cities, the teams and their people. It will outline the significance of each club, their fans sense of belonging, their importance in Spanish football and their uniqueness. This programme will be aired fortnightly and will have six episodes of 26-minute each.

