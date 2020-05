La Liga ready to begin COVID-19 testing for players

By | Published: 8:49 pm

Madrid: Professional soccer players in Spain will be tested for COVID-19 this week so they can start training again for the first time in nearly two months.

Basic training has been allowed to resume in Spain on Monday after the government eased some of the lockdown measures that had been in place since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Spanish league players are expected to get back on the field later in the week after they are tested for COVID-19 and after the clubs’ training facilities are properly prepared and disinfected.

The facilities will have to be inspected to make sure they comply with the cleaning protocols established by local authorities. All players, coaches and club employees who are going to be involved in the initial training phase will have to be tested two days before the individual practices can begin. The tests will reportedly begin as early as Tuesday, and the league wants them to be conducted daily after the individual training sessions begin.

The league wants a period of training of about a month before it can resume with matches in empty stadiums sometime in June. There is no set date yet for the league’s resumption. The league recently sent clubs a protocol with safety guidelines on how to return to practice.