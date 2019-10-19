‘Laal Kaptaan’: Test your endurance levels

By | Published: 4:16 pm

I have come here with great hope, says a character. Here there is only reality. How true you would scream after being hounded in the deserts for about three hours through picturesque mountain terrain and sand stretches. This too is partially marred by unkempt men who seem to be a collective of unmatched sadists with twisted vision and perversity for a middle name.

With a tale told for over two and half hours you know that the film maker has chosen a friendly editor or one who depends too much on the good will of the director. At yet another moment in the film, a character would point out to another shortcoming about the film though stated a bit philosophically: the world is round. What happens yesterday will happen tomorrow. The script is dedicated to this truth. Constantly the narrative is about a long journeyed, meet up attack, kill rest and go for the cycle again. This is interrupted by a couple of horses, a couple of dogs, a mad narrator who can smell the scent and a couple of women. Everyone here is on a trip – theirs own in this seemingly historic costume road film. At one stage it is no longer about how much the captive hero can endure. It shifts to the audience.

The film is about Naga Sadhu (Saif Ali Khan) who is some kind of a Sadhu who lost his way in the desert after a Kumbh Mela. He is hunting for the barbaric Rehmat Khan (Manav Vij). He runs into a motley group of characters who walk in to the script with the discipline of an audience at a political meeting. So, we have Noor Bai (Sonakshi) who seems to have had one free hour in her call-sheet for the film. There is Sancho Panza (Deepak Dobriyal) who is quixotic. There is one group comprising someone like Rehmat, Rani (Simone Singh – who mistakes porcelain for royalty), a vet nurse, a widow on the run (Zoya Hussain) and a whole set of unkempt bearded guys who stare or shout, kill or die. They are off to watch the sets of Sunil Dutt’s Mujhe Jeene Do or Akshay Kumar’s Kesari with some huge treasure. The trip begins without you being taken into confidence about why they are on the trip. Actually, they are with the loot (Mallya, Nirav – are thus inspired). We have flashbacks adding to the mindlessness of the narrative to be told that Naga Sadhu has promised Dead Dad to avenge the traitors. Our unkempt Avengers and equally unkempt traitors have this huge jamboree rendezvous in the sands with the Battle of Buxar for a backdrop and a near imaginative battle in place. At one stage, where the caravan stops, it is justified on the ground that the horses need rest. However, there is no such sympathy for the ticket-buying viewer. In the clash between the dirty and the bad, Mr Dirty is captured by Mr Bad. “Keep him alive” orders Mr Bad. The producer failed to make a similar command to the director. The long treading episodes of vendetta are completely without any intrigue, interest or effect.

Read the Laal in the title as a neon sign. For your own good, follow traffic rules. The film is about why and how Mr Dirty Naga Sadhu is out hunting for Mr Bad Rehmat where we have a few guys killed by hanging. There seems to be a hidden message there to the audience. In case you like slow third-degree torture and details around it, go for it.

