Laborious journey for migrants to get back home

By | Published: 12:14 am 11:04 pm

Bellampalli (Mancherial): Over 50 migrant workers, including eight children, two new mothers, a pregnant woman and homemaker, embarked on a daunting journey to their native place in Rajasthan from Nellore by motorbikes, braving all odds. They reached Bellampalli on Monday evening and left for their destination on Tuesday afternoon after a brief stay in the coal belt town.

Kallu Meena, one of the members of the group, told Telangana Today that they had begun their arduous journey on April 10, covering a distance of about 700 km till Bellampalli. “We were denied permission to cross borders of Mancherial district and were sent back by Thandur cops. However, we were determined to return to our native State situated around 1,200 kilometres away at any cost,” he said.

Bellampalli police fed the workers and provided them shelter with the help of voluntary organisations. They explained demerits of travelling long, but could not dissuade the workers from withdrawing their journey in the time of lockdown. They let the workers go after being requested.

Unfazed by the consequences, the workers set out to return to their homes in Karauli district of Rajasthan from Nellore in Andhra Pradesh. “I advised them not to travel so long considering the restrictions due to lockdown. But they left the town without informing me,” Ganesh Sharma, who engaged them in cutting and polishing granite stones, said.

The laborers migrated to Nellore in search of livelihood three months back. They lost livelihood following the lockdown and tried to stay in the town for three weeks. They decided to reach their native place thinking the situation would become worse in April. They were stopped by policemen in Vijayawada, Khammam and Ramgundam and many other towns. They were permitted to commute on two-wheelers after intervention of their employer.

“We were allowed to move forward as we narrated our plight and disclosed our will to go back to native state,” Lakhan, another member stated. The workers felt that they would easily reach their destination once they cross Maharashtra as some of them know police officials in the neighboring state.

However, what is most worrying for them is the pregnant woman. Halika, wife of Anar Singh, is carrying an eight and a half month pregnancy. “But it takes three more days to reach Rajasthan. We believe she will have delivery in our state,” Kallu exuded confidence.

