Labour Minister Malla Reddy launches six reservoirs

By | Published: 12:33 am

Hyderabad: Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy on Saturday launched six reservoirs at Tumukunta Municipality under Shamirpet mandal here.

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) had planned construction of 14 reservoirs in Shamirpet mandal, of which six have been launched on Saturday.

These reservoirs are being constructed as part of HMWSSB plans to supply sufficient water to different villages within Outer Ring Road limits. The project is being taken up with a cost of Rs 748 crore, said a press release.

