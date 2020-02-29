Labour officer held for graft in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:21 am

Hyderabad: Abdul Shafiuddin, an assistant labour officer in Moula Ali, was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) here on Friday for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe from a complainant.

Shafiuddin demanded bribe for processing the file to renew labour license of the department. Shafiuddin, who earlier worked as a senior assistant till the first half of this month, demanded Rs 10,000 as bribe.

He accepted Rs 4,000 on February 10 and again demanded Rs 3,000 while working as a senior assistant at the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Labour in Ranga Reddy district from the complainant.

Searches were conducted at the residence of Shafiuddin and at his previous office in Ranga Reddy district. The ACB officials arrested the suspect and produced him before the special court for ACB cases after which he was remanded to judicial custody.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .