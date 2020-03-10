Labour official murdered in Bhupalpally

By | Published: 8:30 pm

Warangal/Bhupalpally: An assistant labour officer of Warangal and in-charge of Khammam district M Anand Reddy (40) was allegedly murdered in the forest area near Golla Buddaram of Bhupalpally in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Monday.

His relatives filed a complaint in the Hanamkonda police station stating that Anand Reddy had been missing since March 7 when he left home in Ashoka Colony along with his friend Pingili Pradeep Reddy, a realtor. Dispute over money is said to be the reason for the murder. Anand reportedly gave a loan of Rs 1.20 crore to Pradeep Reddy. While Pradeep Reddy is absconding, two other persons involved in the murder, driver Ramesh and another friend Vamshidhar Reddy, were taken into police custody on Tuesday.

Based on the information provided by them, a police team including ACP Jitender Reddy, CI Dayakar and two constables launched a search for the body and found it in the forest area late on Tuesday evening. The main accused Pradeep Reddy is a brother of a police inspector working in Hyderabad intelligence wing. He hails from Shanigaram of Kamalapur in Warangal Urban district. Anand Reddy is a native of Obulkeshavapur in Jangaon. A case has been registered based on a complaint filed by Anand’s brother in law Indrasena Reddy. Further investigations are on.

