Labourer confined, raped in Hyderabad

Published: 11:25 pm

Hyderabad: A woman was allegedly confined and raped at a construction site at Keesara here on Thursday.

According to the police, the 34-year-old victim from Neredmet was waiting at a labour adda for work when she was approached by G Narsaiah (40), a plumber.

“He informed her about a work possibility in Godumakunta and offered labour charge. She went along with him on his motorcycle. They worked for some time after which he brought some liquor for himself and toddy for her,” police said, adding that he forcibly made her drink the toddy after which he too had liquor.

“He then dragged her into a room and raped her. He also confined her in the room by closing the doors. She escaped when he fell asleep,” police said.

Based on a complaint from the victim, the Keesara police booked a case and subsequently arrested Narsaiah. He was produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

