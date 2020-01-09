Labourer dies after boulder falls on his head in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:19 am

Hyderabad: A labourer died when a boulder fell on his head at Saifabad on Wednesday afternoon. According to police, Maheshwar Reddy, 22, was removing debris from the BSNL Quarters at Khairatabad on Wednesday afternoon when the incident happened. A contractor Satyanarayana had hired Maheshwar from the Tolichowki labour adda to remove the debris of a wall that collapsed a week ago.

“While Maheshwar was removing the debris and clearing the place a big boulder fell on his head. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him dead,” said G Ravi, Sub-inspector, Saifabad police station.

The police registered a case and shifted the body to the mortuary.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .