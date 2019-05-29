Labourer dies after falling from tractor in Bhupalpally

By | Published: 7:54 pm

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: A labourer, who was transporting mud in a tractor, died after he had accidentally fallen from the tractor in Jukal village of Chityal mandal of the district on Wednesday. The deceased had been identified as Devender Reddy (50)

According to officials, Devender was transporting mud dug under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and as he was proceeding towards the outskirts of the village when he slipped from the tractor and suffered head injuries. He died on the spot. The district administration paid an ex-gratia of Rs 10,000 to his kin. Police have registered a case.