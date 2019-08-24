Labourer dies in Hyderabad after being administered injection

By | Published: 8:59 pm

Hyderabad: A man died, allegedly after being administered an injection at a private clinic in SR Nagar.

Sanjay Prasad, 31, a native of Odisha, working as a construction labourer here, was living in Vengalrao Nagar, According to the police, on Wednesday, Prasad went to Om Sai clinic as he had fever. Since the doctor was not present, Naveen Kumar, a staff at the clinic administered an injection. In the evening, Prasad got a swelling on his thigh and again went to the clinic, where the doctor assured of treating him properly.

“The doctor gave him some medicine but the swelling only increased. On Friday, Prasad complained of uneasiness and was rushed to a hospital where doctors pronounced him dead,” the SR Nagar police said.

A case has been registered against Naveen Kumar and investigation is on.

