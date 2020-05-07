Labourer killed in drunken brawl in Warangal

By | Published: 12:10 am

Warangal Urban: A labourer was killed during a drunken brawl near Hanamkonda bus station on Wednesday. Whereabouts of the deceased are yet to be ascertained, said police. It is learnt that the deceased was aged around 50 years and his name is Nagaraju.

Subedari police have taken one Ramesh of Mutharam village of Palakurthy mandal of Jangaon district in connection with the case.

It is said that three persons entered into a fight in inebriated condition. As Nagaraju was pushed by Ramesh during the fight, he had fallen and suffered head injury. The death was instant for him, according to the police.

The three people along with some other labourers have been taking shelter in an under construction multi-storied complex in KUDA near Hanamkonda bus station since the lockdown. The body was shifted to MGM Hospital for postmortem.

