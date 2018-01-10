Labourer killed in roof collapse in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:40 am

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old daily-wage labourer died when the roof of an old house collapsed during demolition at Errakunta under the Balapur police station limits here on Tuesday.

According to police, the deceased, K Krishna, a resident of Shamshabad, suffered injuries when he was demolishing the wall and the roof caved in.

Two other labourers, who were present on the site, shifted him to a local private hospital where he was declared brought dead. Balapur Inspector S Mohan Reddy said based on a complaint from Krishna’s relatives, a case of accidental death was booked.

“The house owner is not negligent. He employed three workers and the latter were informed about the work they had to execute,” he said, when asked whether Krishna’s death occurred due to negligence.