Lacklustre trading in uncertain markets

By | Balasubramanyam Prabhala | Published: 11:45 pm

Markets last week were weak at close though they recovered a bit from the week’s lows. There were multiple reasons for the lack of interest in the markets, in which FIIs continue to be the sellers throughout the week. Their selling is continuing for the second week in a row everyday in cash markets.

The reasons quoted were the rupee weakening against US Dollar, the endless cobweb of the banking scams which are surfacing daily and also the magnitude of the transactions.

Hardening of the interest rates in USA and the new fed chief Jerome Powell’s hawkish commentary that the monetary tightening will also be equally strong along with interest rate hikes. Back home, the ever increasing quantum of money involved in the frauds in different banks also deeply dampened the sentiment.

As we have been writing earlier, there seems to be no end to the woes of the public sector banks, and looks like this quarter could be a wipe out and more provisioning could take place in terms of NPAs (non-performing assets).

Market feels new bankruptcy and insolvent cases may surface. Aircel, one of the telecom operator filed for insolvency. On the positive side, there was a bit of good news in terms of the GDP growth which clocked in 7.2 per cent growth for the December quarter.

Automobile companies which release their monthly sales figures all had robust sales growth in all segments right from two wheelers to passenger vehicles to commercial vehicles. But most of these could not move the needle in the market to a positive swing. March being the last month of the financial year and this time the long term capital gains (LTCG) which is imposed from April 1, 2018, could result in some selling in this month. Market participants are keeping their fingers crossed, and domestic institutions are trying their bit to buy on declines.Trading also was truncated due to Holi holiday on Friday.

BSE Sensex closed at 34,046, Nifty at 10,458, Bank Nifty closed at 24,902 while the Nifty IT closed the week at 12,769.

Be cautious and don’t jump into the markets on every decline as the market volatility is expected to continue during March and also till the banking rot news keeps flowing in, there is going to be a negative sentiment factor. Hardening interest rates and week rupee will be a booster for exporter but importers will be hit and this could also be inflationary. Be selective in buying and stick to good quality.

IT/Software

This was the only sector which was a standout and many IT companies are trying to regain their past glory. Rupee weakness is also helping the sentiment and there is some good institutional buying in this sector especially in the mid-cap IT companies.

Pharmaceuticals

After the IT sector, pharma seems to be holding its head up in the water and though serious buying is yet to be witnessed, selling definitely has ceased, and some sporadic interest is being shown in the large-cap pharma companies and domestic oriented pharma stocks.

FMCG

The evergreen sector is holding up, and some of the MNCs are witnessing buying also. The scope of this sector is expanding as a lot of diary companies are also joining the bandwagon and are classified as consumption led theme. Investors can look at some of the diary companies with lesser debt, and a good product portfolio, as these are value-added items.

Banks/financials

The sector is facing all the wrath and is getting massacred, thanks to the recent frauds unearthed in the government-owned banks. There seems to be no light at the end of the tunnel and the sector is now viewed with a lot of skepticism, and probable any rise will also get sold into. We advise our investors to stay away and be cautious for some more time.

Infrastructure

Some of the stocks, which have relatively a less debt burden and cleaner balance sheet are being looked into as there is a long list of order wins across the board. Leaner companies with good execution skills can be considered for buying on every decline.

Automobile

This sector is clearly now emerging as the must be in the portfolio sector. Some of the prominent names such as Maruti, Ashok Leyland, Bharat Forge, M&M, Hero Motorcorp etc have come out with good February sales figures and the stocks are heading high. Small parcels can be bought in a staggered manner.

Consumer Durables

White goods companies that make ACs, air coolers, refrigerators, are all set to go higher thanks to the seasonal demand as summer has set in and is expected to be hotter than normal according to the initial met predictions. Investors should buy some quality stocks with a long-term view as this could turn out to be a consumption story for fairly long period of time.

(Author is Director of Research, PCS Securities)