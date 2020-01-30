Ladies gear up for another round of Pinkathon Hyderabad 2020

By | Published: 5:44 pm

The sixth edition of Bajaj Electricals Pinkathon Hyderabad 2020 presented by COLORS was announced on Wednesday by Pinkathon founder Milind Soman at Hotel Green Park, Begumpet.

The 52nd Pinkathon will be held on March 29 at People’s Plaza, Necklace Road. Pinkathon is India’s biggest women’s run to encourage and promote fitness and health among women and create awareness for Breast Cancer and other issues relating to women’s health.

It is unique by being inclusive and diverse thereby breaking stereotypes of mental and physical limitations. Over 2,75,000 women have ran so far in the last eight years across multiple cities.

Expressing delight on the launch of the sixth edition of Pinkathon Hyderabad, Milind Soman said, “Women took to Pinkathon in a big way right from the start. The team learnt from every edition and every city.

We wanted to understand what was stopping women from participating, and the responses helped create many new and exciting experiences, India’s first saree run and cycle rally, the first women only half-marathon, the first visually-impaired women’s squad, the treks for cancer survivors and the baby-wearing walks.”

